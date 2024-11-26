Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Nov 26

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 26: * SC dismissed a plea seeking to revert to paper ballot voting in elections in the country, saying allegations of tampering with electronic voting machine (EVM) raked up only when people lose polls.

* SC directed the Centre and aviation regulator DGCA to frame more comprehensive guidelines to control unruly air passengers and observed "something creative" had to be done.

* Taking serious note of vacancies in the Central Information Commission and state information commissions, SC asked the Centre and the state governments to apprise it about the steps taken to fill up the posts.

* SC suspended the life imprisonment of two convicts in the 2003 murder case of Nationalist Congress Party leader Ram Avatar Jaggi in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

* Flagging the "worrying trend" where long term consensual relationships, upon turning sour, were sought to be criminalised by invoking penal laws, SC quashed an FIR lodged against a man for alleged offences of rape and cheating.

* In a significant verdict, SC upheld the validity of land acquisition for the integrated development of the Yamuna Expressway and its adjoining areas in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. PTI ABA NB