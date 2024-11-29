Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Nov 29

Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Friday, November 29: * SC ordered a Sambhal trial court to halt proceedings in the case over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi while directing the UP government to maintain peace and harmony in the violence-hit town.

* SC said it will hear on December 9 a plea of the mosque committee against the Allahabad High Court rejecting its petition challenging the maintainability of 18 cases of the Hindu side related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

* SC highlighted the need for a census of trees in the national capital and said it wanted to create an authority to supervise the work carried out by the tree officer.

* In a relief to former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam, SC stayed an order of the Madras High Court restoring a disproportionate assets (DA) case against him and his family members.

* Terming the overnight felling of 454 trees in Mathura as a "shocking state of affairs", SC banned tree cutting even with the prior permission between 6pm and 8am the next day in the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ).

* SC granted regular bail to former TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in a corruption case linked to the West Bengal primary school recruitment scam.

* SC adjourned till January, 2025, the hearing on an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the order of bail to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case.

* Broken relationships, while emotionally distressing, do not automatically amount to abetment of suicide in the absence of intention leading to the criminal offence, SC said.

* SC refused to examine a plea seeking regulations over the quality of "prasad" or food offerings being distributed at temples, observing its prayers were within the state's domain. PTI ABA NB