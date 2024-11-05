Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Nov 5

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 5: * In a major relief to madrassas in Uttar Pradesh, the SC upheld the constitutional validity of the 2004 state law regulating the Muslim minority educational institutions and said a statute cannot be struck down on the ground of secularism * In a significant verdict, the SC by a majority of 7:2 on Tuesday held all private properties cannot form part of "material resources of the community" empowering states to take them over for distribution to serve "common good" under the Constitution.

* The SC said high court judges recruited from the district judiciary would be entitled to same benefits including pension, at par with judges elevated from the bar.

* The SC refused to grant anticipatory bail to a man in a case pertaining to the Porsche car accident, which claimed two lives, in Pune earlier this year.

* The SC issued notices to the Delhi police and a woman on a plea by a former Army officer who sought quashing of a charge sheet against him in an alleged rape case. PTI MNL NB