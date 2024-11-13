Important matters heard by Supreme Court on November 13

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 13: * Equating 'bulldozer justice' with a lawless state of affairs where might is right, the Supreme Court laid down pan-India guidelines and said no property should be demolished without prior show cause notice and the affected must be given 15 days to respond * SC advised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction to try standing on its own legs and asked it not to use pictures of Sharad Pawar in poll campaigning with whom the party has "ideological differences" * Compassionate appointment is not a vested right for getting a government job as it is not a condition of service of an employee who dies in harness, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held while declining a youth's plea whose constable father died on duty in 1997 when he was merely seven years old * SC said it would like to watch the video of the general body meeting of Delhi High Court Bar Association to see the "quality and kind" of deliberations held on the issue of women reservation in the bar body. PTI SJK SJK SZM