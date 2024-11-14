Important matters heard by Supreme Court on November 14

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 14: * SC agreed to urgently list on November 18, a plea seeking enforcement of measures to check pollution in the national capital after it was told that Delhi should not become the most polluted city in the world.

* SC deferred to the second week of February the hearing on a PIL seeking a CBI or SIT probe into award of contracts for public works to the firms owned by the family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

*SC dismissed a plea seeking a direction to mandate medical professionals to specify to patients all kinds of possible risks and side effects associated with a drug being prescribed.

*SC refused to entertain a PIL that sought urgent intervention against inflammatory speeches by public figures, alleging these statements endanger national unity, security and promote divisive ideologies.

*SC judge Justice K V Viswanathan recused himself from hearing a plea alleging contempt of its verdict allowing a curative plea against the apex court's 2021 judgement that awarded an Anil Ambani group firm Rs 8,000 crore in a dispute with the Delhi Metro.

*SC pulled up the Goa chief secretary for defending the state government's decision to alter Bombay High Court rules related to recruitment and services of court employees at the Goa bench.

*SC dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to ban the operation and use of WhatsApp if it does not comply with the orders of the authorities in the country.

*SC dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of Odisha MLA and BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra who is accused of slapping a female police officer during a protest outside Sambalpur Collectorate in 2022.

*SC asked the chairman of Assam Tea Corporation Limited to submit the details of movable and immovable properties owned by it after the state government said it does not have capacity to pump-in more funds into the loss making corporation, which runs 14 tea gardens.