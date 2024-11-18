Important matters heard by Supreme Court on November 18

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, November 18 * Flagging delay in implementation of stricter measures for checking the alarming rise in pollution, SC asked the Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to enforce GRAP 4 restrictions which, it said, will remain in effect even if the AQI is below 450.

* SC put on hold its order directing President Droupadi Murmu's secretary to place before her the mercy petition of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the 1995 assassination case of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, for consideration.

*SC sought a response from the Ministry of Finance on a PIL highlighting critical vacancies in 11 Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) across India.

*SC granted the last opportunity to the Bihar government to file its response to a PIL that raised concerns about the safety and longevity of bridges in Bihar after several of them collapsed in recent months.

*"Enough is enough. Don't mess with the court," an irked SC said after a lawyer claimed that advocates in the Delhi High Court have questioned the lack of adequate representation of women judges in the top court.

* Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna recused himself from hearing pleas related to the alleged illegal felling of several hundred trees in the Delhi Ridge area. PTI PKS HIG HIG