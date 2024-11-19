Important matters heard by Supreme Court on November 19

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 19 * In a relief to veteran Malayalam actor Siddique, SC granted him anticipatory bail in a rape case.

* Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna said all judges have been asked to allow virtual hearings wherever possible in view of the severe pollution levels in the national capital region.

* SC flagged the issue of prisoners not able to avail bail because of failure to furnish surety despite grant of relief by courts.

* SC asked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia to express remorse over their statements against former judge Ranjit Singh, who headed a panel probing incidents of sacrilege and police firing in Punjab.

* The NCERT has brought out guidelines for the development of e-content for children with disabilities which would be applicable for school education, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

* SC raised concerns over the delay in carrying out the delimitation exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Assam, despite a 2020 presidential order rescinding the deferment of the process.

* SC adjourned for six weeks the hearing on the plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking transfer of the trial in the gold smuggling case from Kerala to Karnataka. PTI PKS HIG