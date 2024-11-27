Important matters heard by Supreme Court on November 27

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 27: * SC directed former Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra to respond to allegation that witnesses were being threatened in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case that claimed eight lives.

* SC questioned the ED over the low rate of convictions in money laundering cases, wondering for how long former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested over alleged irregularities in academic staff recruitment in the state, could be kept in jail.

* SC stressed on having a balanced view on the issue of plying of private buses within the core area of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

* SC is likely to consider on December 3 the sealed cover report allegedly on unsatisfactory performance and other materials against two women civil judges terminated from services by the Madhya Pradesh government. PTI ABA HIG