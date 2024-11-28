Important matters heard by Supreme Court on November 28

Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Thursday, November 28: * SC refused to relax emergency measures under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to deal with air pollution in national capital, ordering it to continue till December 2 * SC sought response from Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik and others on plea by CBI to transfer trial in two cases from Jammu to New Delhi * This is how you encourage sports persons? SC asked Himachal Pradesh government for reportedly denying employment to Asian Games gold medallist under sports quota * SC extended interim bail of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia, an accused in money-laundering case linked to alleged coal-levy scam * SC said issue raised in plea seeking direction to implement National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) women integrated help system, which provides hassle-free access to justice to women survivor of violence, across India was not justiciable. PTI ABA ABA SZM SZM