Important matters heard by Supreme Court on November 4

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, November 4: * Expressing serious concern over high pollution levels in Delhi during Diwali, the SC took exception to the violation of court orders and said its directives on firecrackers ban were "hardly implemented" * The SC said it would consider the mercy petition of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana in the 1995 assassination case of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh if the Centre does not decide on it "either way" * The SC relaxed the bail condition imposed on Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan in a UAPA case, saying he doesn't have to report to a Uttar Pradesh police station every week * The SC issued notice to the Centre and others on a PIL seeking comprehensive and effective implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016 * The SC asked the Centre, Delhi other NCR states for a compliance update on its direction over the use of hologram-based colour coded stickers in vehicles * The SC dismissed an appeal by the Agra Nagar Nigam challenging a National Green Tribunal order that imposed a Rs 58.38 crore environmental compensation on the civic body for failing to control pollution * The SC dismissed a plea of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), challenging a Bombay High Court order against the Maharashtra government's move to reallocate the land meant for a sports complex to private builders in Navi Mumbai. PTI MNL SZM