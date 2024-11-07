Important matters heard by Supreme Court on November 7

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 7: * In an important ruling having a bearing on the recruitment process, the SC held that 'rules of the game' for appointment in government jobs cannot be changed midway unless the procedure permits so * In a major development in the Jet Airways insolvency saga, the SC ordered the grounded airline's liquidation, forfeiture of Rs 200 crore infused by successful bidder Jalan Kalrock Consortium and permitted the lenders led by SBI to encash Rs 150 crore performance bank guarantee * The SC refused to transfer the rape and murder trial pertaining to a doctor in Kolkata outside West Bengal * The SC asked the DDA about the measures undertaken to restore the Delhi Ridge area, where several hundred trees were allegedly felled illegally, and sought the extent of plantation done by the authorities * The SC said a sexual harassment case cannot be closed after a compromise is reached between the rival parties as such offences have serious impact on the society * The SC expressed "shock" over some retired high court judges getting a meagre pension ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 15,000 * The SC said its direction to delete the "caste" column apart from any caste reference in undertrials or convicts' registers in jails will not impede the collection of data by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). PTI MNL SZM