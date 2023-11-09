Important matters heard by Supreme Court on November 9

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 9: * In a significant verdict aimed at fast-tracking trials in more than 5,000 criminal cases against lawmakers, the SC directed high courts to set up a special bench to monitor cases for their speedy disposal, saying these cases have a "direct bearing on our political democracy" * Granting relief to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the SC stayed the execution of a Non-Bailable Warrant issued by the MP/MLA court of Varanasi against him in connection with a 23-year-old criminal case of damage to public property * The SC adjourned to November 30 the hearing on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the FibreNet case * The SC upheld certain key provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) which were challenged on grounds of being violative of fundamental rights like the right to equality of those against whom insolvency proceedings are initiated * The SC granted interim bail of three months to Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, embroiled in a Rs 4,300-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case, on medical grounds * The Centre urged the SC to dismiss the West Bengal government's petition accusing the CBI of registering FIRs and launching investigations without the state's consent, contending the probe agency is an "independent legal person" and the Union government has no "control" over it. PTI MNL SZM