Important matters heard by Supreme Court on October 4

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 4: * SC said it will examine whether the immunity granted to lawmakers from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or vote in Parliament and state legislatures extends to them even if criminality is attached to their actions, as it began reconsideration of its 1998 judgement in the JMM bribery scandal that rocked the country 25 years ago.

* SC dismissed the bail pleas of some of the convicts in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts case that killed 58 people and left 250 injured, calling the incident "atrocious". * SC asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to explain why the political party (Aam Aadmi Party), which was allegedly the beneficiary of the Delhi Excise Policy 'scam', has not been made an accused in the money laundering case.

* SC asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab which was allocated for construction of part of the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in the state and make an estimate about the extent of construction carried out there.

* SC reserved its verdict on a plea challenging the designation of lawyers as senior advocates. PTI MNL SZM