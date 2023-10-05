Important matters heard by Supreme Court on October 5

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 5: * Bribery can never be a subject matter of immunity and a parliamentary privilege is not meant to place a lawmaker above law, the Centre told the Supreme Court which reserved its verdict on reconsideration of its judgement of 1998 when it held that MPs and MLAs enjoy immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or cast a vote in legislature.

* The Supreme Court posed a volley of questions to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate about the Delhi excise policy 'scam' and asked the anti-money laundering agency how a case was made out against former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

* The Supreme Court asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to constitute a medical board to assess the medical condition of a woman, who is over 24-week pregnant and is seeking permission to terminate it.

* NCP leader Mohammed Faizal has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court order rejecting his plea for suspending his conviction in an attempt to murder case which resulted in his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP for a second time this year.

* The Supreme Court said it was only asking a "legal question" from the Enforcement Directorate about a political party, Aam Aadmi Party, not being made an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy "scam" case despite being an alleged beneficiary. PTI MNL SZM