Important matters heard by Supreme Court on September 12

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, September 12: * Alleged involvement in a crime is no ground to demolish properties, the SC said and ordered a civic body in Gujarat to maintain status quo and not threaten to bulldoze the house of an accused in a criminal case * Authorities have a constitutional obligation to decide expeditiously representations in cases pertaining to the citizens' "personal liberty" and even a day's delay matters in such a case, the SC said * The SC stayed a National Green Tribunal direction restricting the number of people to 30 in 'dhol-tasha' groups involved in the Ganapati festival, including idol immersion rituals, in Pune * The SC quashed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) verdict which directed the closure of a garbage processing plant at Pune's Baner, saying shutting it down would be "detrimental" to the public interest * The SC ordered status quo as existing on September 6 before appellate tribunal NCLAT passed an order in a case related to the insolvency resolution process of Tamil Nadu-based Coastal Energen Private Limited (CEPL) * The SC held that the fixed tenure of an arbitral tribunal to pass an award can be extended even after the expiry of its term, saying the courts must strive to give "meaningful life" to a law to "avoid cadaveric consequences" leading to "unworkable scenarios". PTI MNL SZM