Important matters heard by Supreme Court on September 2

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, September 2: * With several state administrations flattening the houses of those involved in criminal cases with bulldozers, SC questioned how can anybody's house be demolished just because he is an accused.

* Observing that farmers' protest should not be politicised, SC constituted a high-powered committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nawab Singh to amicably resolve the grievances of farmers agitating at the Shambhu border.

* In a relief to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair, SC granted him bail after nearly 23 months of incarceration in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, observing that liberty is "sacrosanct" and needs to be respected in cases involving even stringent laws.

* SC granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case noting that he has been in custody for over 100 days.

* Some sort of restraint is expected when somebody is holding a high office, SC said while hearing a plea seeking transfer of the trial in the 2015 cash-for-vote case, in which Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is an accused, to Bhopal.

* SC asked the Centre to file an affidavit giving details about compliance of its 2021 judgement and subsequent directions on providing ration cards and other welfare measures to the migrant workers.

* SC sought response from Himachal Pradesh on a plea filed by Adani Power Limited seeking a refund of Rs 280 crore along with interest from the state government in connection with two hydropower projects in Kinnaur district.

* SC imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a Gujarat police officer held guilty of committing contempt of court for arresting a man who was granted anticipatory bail by the apex court in a criminal case.

* SC refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Centre for conducting a socio-economic caste census for the welfare of backward and other marginalised sections, saying the issue falls in the domain of governance.

* SC dismissed the West Bengal government's plea challenging the Calcutta HC order granting bail to one of the organisers of the August 27 march to the state secretariat to protest against a trainee woman doctor's rape and murder. PTI ABA HIG