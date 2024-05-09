Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Thursday

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, May 9: * The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed in SC the grant of interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, saying the right to campaign in elections is neither fundamental nor constitutional.

* SC said establishing open jails can be one of the solutions to overcrowding and also address the issue of rehabilitation of prisoners.

* SC summoned the director general of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and DDA vice-chairperson on a contempt petition against government officials for felling of trees in Delhi's Ridge area in violation of its orders.

* SC told the Centre that any arrest under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act should not be on mere suspicion but has to be based on cogent material and adherence to proper procedure.

* The Aravalli hills and ranges have to be protected, SC said and directed that until further orders, no final permission for mining shall be granted by the four states where the ranges are situated.

*SC asked the Centre, the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to file their responses to a "shocking" report of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) which said five per cent area of the Ridge in the national capital was under encroachment.

* SC adjourned till after summer vacations a petition challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of passport law and a notification providing for issuance of passport for only a year to an accused on receipt of a 'no objection certificate' from a court. PTI PKS SKY SKY