Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Tuesday

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 23: * Dealing with the festering dispute over Aligarh Muslim University's minority status, the SC said it will examine whether the "denominational character" of the institution got lost when it was designated as a university under the 1920 AMU Act.

* SC admonished the Gujarat Police over its officials publicly flogging five people belonging to the Muslim community at a village in Kheda district in 2022, asking angrily from where did they draw the authority to tie people to poles and beat them up.

* SC asked market regulator SEBI and the court-appointed expert panel headed by former CJI RM Lodha to provide the latest details about the sale of assets of Pearls Agrotech Corporation Ltd (PACL), refund status and the dues of the firm's investors that are yet to be paid.

* SC issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against a man for his non appearance in suo moto contempt proceedings initiated against him. PTI MNL RHL