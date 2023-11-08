Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Wednesday

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Nov 8: * The SC refused to vacate its September 25 order by which it had asked the Tamil Nadu government to maintain existing conditions on appointment of 'archakas' or priests in temples governed by the 'Agamic' tradition in the state.

* The SC termed "unheard of" a Rajasthan government's plea seeking a stay on a High Court verdict acquitting four men who were awarded death sentence by a trial court in the 2008 Jaipur serial blast case, and said it needs to see whether the judgement was "erroneous" and "perverse".