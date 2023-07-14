Important matters heard by the Delhi High Court on July 14

Important matters heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday, July 14: * The Delhi University approached the HC against an order setting aside the debarring of an NSUI leader for a year for his alleged involvement in screening on the campus a controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

* HC has directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to prominently post on its website and widely circulate the standard operating procedure (SOP) followed for bringing back the mortal remains of Indians who die abroad.

* Delhi HC judge Justice Najmi Waziri, famously known as the 'green judge' for his penchant for lush vegetation and efforts to involve litigants in planting 3.7 lakh trees across the national capital, Friday urged the citizens to take charge of the plantation drive as the government cannot do everything alone. PTI SKV ADS CK