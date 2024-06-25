Important matters heard by the SC on Tuesday, June 25: * Observing that bail matters should not be adjourned unnecessarily, the SC on Tuesday said it hoped the Delhi High Court will decide the bail plea of jailed former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case in the next hearing.

* The SC refused to stay criminal proceedings initiated against Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai in a Varanasi court under a Gangsters Act case registered in 2010.

* The SC refused to entertain the bail plea of Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav in a spurious liquor case in which nine people died in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh in 2022.

* The SC agreed to hear the bail plea of Bhushan Steel's former promoter Neeraj Singal in a money laundering case arising from an alleged bank fraud of Rs 46,000 crore. PTI MNL DIV DIV