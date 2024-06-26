Important matters heard by the SC on Wednesday, June 26: * Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal withdrew from the SC his plea challenging a Delhi High Court order imposing an interim stay on a trial court order granting him bail in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

* SC directed the Delhi government and civic agencies to convene a meeting and discuss comprehensive measures to enhance the city's green cover while observing that people are feeling the heat as tree cover is lost.