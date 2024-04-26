Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, April 26: * Terming the suspicion of manipulation of the EVMs "unfounded", the SC rejected the demand for reverting to the old paper ballot system, saying the polling devices were "secure" and eliminate booth capturing and bogus voting.

* The SC issued a show-cause notice to All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey for seeking adjournments in an election petition pending before the Calcutta High Court and said he was adopting "delaying tactics".

* In a significant development amid the ongoing general elections, the SC asked for a response from the poll panel on a PIL seeking framing of rules to nullify an election and order fresh one if NOTA (none of the above) option gets majority over other candidates.

*The SC asked the Gujarat High Court Registry to provide details of the procedure adopted by it to shortlist the names of senior civil judges for appointment as additional district and session judges in the state under the promotional category.

* The SC sought response from the Centre and the Maharashtra government on a plea against the permission granted to the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for cutting of 11,600 trees to lay underground pipelines from its refinery in Chembur to Raigad. PTI MNL IJT