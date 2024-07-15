Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday

Important matters heard by the SC on Monday, July 15: * In a setback to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the SC dismissed a petition filed by him challenging the CBI's FIR against the Congress leader in the disproportionate assets case.

* Late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son alleged before the SC that the food given to his father was "poisoned" and he was denied the requisite medical treatment due to which he died in custody.

* The SC refused to grant interim bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap, who is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

* The SC agreed to consider a suggestion for setting up a constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the validity of passage of laws like the Aadhaar Act by the Modi government as money bills allegedly to bypass the Rajya Sabha where it was in a minority.

* The SC extended till July 19 the stay on notices issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat summoning the West Bengal chief secretary, DGP and others in a matter related to alleged breach of privilege of the House by them.

* The SC agreed to consider listing a plea against a "scientific survey" of "Bhojshala", a medieval-era structure in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, which both Hindus and Muslims claim as their own.

* The SC sought a response from Payal Abdullah, the estranged wife of Omar Abdullah, on a plea filed by the National Conference leader seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty.

* The SC issued notices to private parties on a batch of pleas filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking transfer of cases pending against it in various high courts on the NEET-UG row to the top court to avoid multiplicity of litigations.

* The SC said it would like to examine the plea of the Maharashtra government, challenging the remission granted to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli who is serving a life sentence in a murder case.

* The Maharashtra government told the SC that it would hand over 4.39 acres of land to the Bombay High Court for construction of a new building by September 10.