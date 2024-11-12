Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov 12: * The SC extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Malayalam film actor Siddique in an alleged rape case.

* The SC dismissed AAP leader Somnath Bharti's plea seeking the transfer of a case filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the condition of hospitals and schools in UP.

* The SC said it would hear in the first week of December a plea that has sought directions to ensure that films and TV news have subtitles and are made accessible to hearing impaired people.

* The SC deferred by two weeks the hearing of the Jharkhand government's plea challenging a high court decision that directed a CBI probe into allegations of illegal mining in the state's Sahibganj district.

* The SC has come to the help of the distraught parents of a 30-year-old man, who has been in a permanent vegetative state for over 11 years following a severe head injury, by ensuring government-supported medical care and assistance for him.

* Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday said no oral submissions for urgent listing and hearing of cases will be permitted and urged lawyers to either send emails or written letters for it.