Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 4: * "On the face of it you are a corrupt person. Crores of rupees were recovered from your premises," the SC told former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, held in an alleged cash-for-job scam in the state.

* The SC transferred to the CBI two FIRs lodged against West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose pertaining to the 2020 scuffle between his security staff and TMC workers observing there was a politically charged atmosphere in the state.

* One should be ready to receive all sorts of unwarranted and unnecessary compliments upon entering politics, the SC observed while hearing union minister L Murugan's plea in a defamation case.

* The SC observed that the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act appeared to be "draconian".

* Terming illegal rampant sand mining as “serious”, the SC said such activities needed to be effectively dealt with and asked five states including Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh to provide facts and figures on the issue.

* The SC said it would consider pleas seeking modification of its earlier orders that barred high courts from hearing appeals against trial court orders passed in cases related to alleged illegal coal block allocations.

* The SC asked the states to furnish details about the facilities available for housing homeless persons in wake of the winters. PTI MNL HIG