Important matters heard in Supreme Court on April 24

Important matters heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 24: * The SC said it cannot "control the elections" or issue directions simply because doubts have been raised about the efficacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), as it reserved its judgement on a clutch of petitions claiming the polling devices can be tinkered with to manipulate the results.

* The SC said the Constitution intended to bring about a "sense of social transformation" and it would be "dangerous" to say that the private property of an individual cannot be regarded as material resources of community and taken over by state authorities to subserve "common good".

* Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren moved the SC saying the high court is not pronouncing verdict on his plea challenging arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

* Dealing with pleas including those on culling stray dogs, the SC said it was not shying away from handling issues related to orders passed by various civic bodies regarding untamed canines, especially in Kerala and Mumbai, but will not allow the scope of the matter under consideration to be expanded.

* The SC stayed the construction of four proposed dams inside Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district. PTI MNL NB