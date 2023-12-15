Important matters heard in Supreme Court on December 15, Friday: * The SC directed the Manipur government to apprise the apex court-appointed committee of the steps taken to secure places of public worship in the state where ethnic clashes have claimed more than 170 lives since May.

* The SC deferred the hearing on a plea of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha till January 3 next year.

* The SC extended the deadline for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide the cross-petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs from December 31 to January 10 next year * Why should "every dispute" between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor (LG) land in the apex court, the SC observed and asked the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to approach the high court with its grievance.

* The SC refused to stay the Allahabad High Court's decision allowing a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura on an oral plea by the Muslim side and asked them to challenge the order by way of an appeal.

* The Uttar Pradesh government assured the SC it will strengthen the security of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari inside the Banda jail, if needed, so no harm is done to him. PTI MNL NB