Important matters heard in Supreme Court on Friday

Important matters heard in the Supreme Court on Friday, February 2: * In a setback to former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, SC refused to interfere with his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case and asked him to approach the high court.

Advertisment

* SC agreed to consider an AAP councillor's request seeking urgent hearing of his plea challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that refused to grant any interim relief to the party seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh.

* SC sought responses from the Centre, the Directorate General of Health Services and states on a PIL seeking a direction that only registered medical institutions be allowed to engage in removal, storage or transplantation of human organs and tissues.

* SC refused to entertain a PIL which alleged construction of a new residential building in a village of 'protected area' of Old Goa under the guise of carrying out repairs in existing structures.

* SC refused to entertain a PIL seeking an election symbol of handcuff for candidates with criminal antecedents.

* SC sought a response from the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on a plea challenging high enrolment fee for advocates. PTI SJK DIV DIV