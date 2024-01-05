Important matters heard in Supreme Court on Friday, January 5

Important matters heard in the Supreme Court on Friday, January 5: * The "Farishtey Dilli Ke" scheme for providing free treatment to accident victims will likely be back on track soon, with the office of the lieutenant governor of Delhi informing the Supreme Court on Friday that the society running it has recently met and decided to release funds for its implementation * The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and probe agencies like the CBI and the ED among others on a plea seeking guidelines for search and seizure of digital devices * The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and others on two separate pleas challenging the notification prohibiting the manufacturing, storage, sale and distribution of food products with halal certification within the state, except for items produced for export * The governor of a state has to act on the recommendation of the council of ministers, the Supreme Court said on Friday while dismissing an appeal challenging the decision of the Madras High Court refusing to consider a petition against the continuance of V Senthil Balaji as a minister in the Tamil Nadu government despite his arrest * The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the ongoing criminal trial in a Madhya Pradesh local court against a person who is accused of forcefully converting two children and their parents to Christianity * The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider listing of the pleas against the practice of political parties promising pre-election freebies to electorates * The Supreme Court on Friday deferred till February the hearing of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's petition challenging the high court order dismissing his plea questioning the jurisdiction of an ACB court in conducting the trial in the 2015 cash-for-vote scam case in which he is an accused * The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned until January 22 the hearing on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's petition seeking transfer of the criminal defamation complaint pending against him in a magisterial court in Ahmedabad over his alleged "only Gujaratis can be thugs" remark to a place outside Gujarat, preferably Delhi * The Supreme Court on Friday extended the stay imposed by the Bombay High Court on the operation of its order granting bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case * The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the daughter of slain Maharashtra rationalist Narendra Dabholkar challenging the bail granted by the Bombay High Court to an accused in the case * The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea challenging an Allahabad High Court order dismissing a PIL seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to acquire the Krishna Jahmabhoomi Janmasthan at Mathura and hand it over to the Hindus for worshipping Lord Krishna * The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has recommended five names to the Centre for appointment as additional judges in four high courts. PTI SJK SZM