Important matters heard in Supreme Court on January 2, Tuesday: * The SC agreed to hear the petition filed by senior IPS officer Sanjay Kundu challenging his removal as the Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police following a high court order over allegations that he tried to pressure a businessman who claimed he received a threat to his life from his partners.

Advertisment

* The SC agreed to hear a plea of a transgender person whose services as a teacher were terminated by two private schools in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh after her sexual orientation became known to employers.

* The SC sought to know from the Centre about the protective measures implemented or proposed to be implemented, including the automatic train protection system 'Kavach', to prevent train accidents in the country.

* The SC asked the Bihar government to put in the public domain the break-up of the caste survey data to enable those aggrieved to challenge the findings.

Advertisment

* The SC agreed to consider hearing the Vedanta group's plea related to the closure of its Sterlite copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.

* The SC dismissed a plea by the Delhi Police seeking permission to construct barracks for the accommodation of its trainees in the floodplains of the Yamuna river.

* The SC refused to entertain a plea against the DMK's signature campaign in Tamil Nadu seeking to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical colleges across the country.

* The SC sought a response from the Centre and others on a PIL seeking the framing of guidelines for rehabilitation and social reintegration of mentally and physically challenged people who have no one to take care of after they turn 18 years of age.

* The SC refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to appoint experienced lawyers as judicial members in the Armed Forces Tribunal in the country. PTI MNR SJK CK