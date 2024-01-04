Important matters heard in Supreme Court on January 4

Important matters heard in the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 4: * In fresh trouble for Congress leader Pawan Khera, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed his petition challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash criminal proceedings against him for making objectionable remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paving the way for his trial.

* The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea for consular access moved by a family member of Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is in a Czech prison following charges by the US relating to a foiled assassination attempt on Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

* The Supreme Court on Thursday said it has recommended setting up a two-judge panel in all high courts to ensure that the orders on pay, pension and other retiral benefits for judicial officers as per the Second National Judicial Pay Commission are implemented.

* The West Bengal government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has filed an appeal challenging a Calcutta High Court judgement which advised adolescent girls to "control sexual urges" and young men to train themselves to respect women.

* The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar's plea against the Bombay High Court verdict upholding the state assembly speaker's order dismissing his petition seeking disqualification of 10 party MLAs who had switched over to the BJP in 2019. PTI SJK NB