Important matters heard in Supreme Court on Thursday

Important matters heard in the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 1: * The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea of former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

* The Supreme Court said the 1981 amendment to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Act, which effectively accorded minority status to the institution, does a "half-hearted job" and does not restore the position as it stood prior to 1951. The top court also reserved its verdict on the minority status of AMU after days of heated debate.

* The Supreme Court asked the Gyanvapi Masjid committee to approach the Allahabad High Court against a Varanasi district court order that a Hindu priest can worship deities in a cellar of the mosque.

* An AAP councillor has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order refusing to grant any interim relief to the party seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh.

* The Supreme Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Odisha's Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra in a case of allegedly assaulting a woman police officer after accusing her of taking bribes.

* The Supreme Court agreed to hear on February 8 the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.