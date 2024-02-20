Important matters heard in Supreme Court on Tuesday

Important matters heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 20: * SC overturned the result of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner, and declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new city mayor.

Advertisment

* The Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited, a Reliance Infrastructure firm, told SC that it was not seeking any damages from the DMRC and wanted the cost of trains, procured by it, for plying on the airport metro line here in terms of the 2017 arbitral award.

* SC directed the Delhi Police to submit the medical report of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a case registered against him under anti-terror law UAPA.

* SC dismissed a dentist's plea against a Delhi High Court order which rejected his petition to prosecute former Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana under the Prevention of Corruption Act based on his complaint. PTI PKS PKS VN VN