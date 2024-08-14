Important matters listed before SC on Wednesday (Aug 14) * Nine-judge Constitution bench to pronounce on Wednesday whether its July 25 verdict upholding power of states to levy tax on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land will have retrospective or prospective effect * Pleas of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for bail and challenging Delhi HC order upholding his arrest by CBI in corruption case stemming from alleged excise policy scam * SC to hear bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, an accused in alleged money laundering case over cash-for-jobs allegations * DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's Plea against criminal case lodged in Maharashtra for his alleged remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma' PTI MNL MNL TIR TIR