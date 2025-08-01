Important matters listed before Supreme Court on Aug 1

Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Friday, Aug 1: * SC to hear plea of Tamil Nadu government accusing Centre of stopping its annual share of Rs 2,000 crore fund under Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

* SC to hear plea of Tamil Nadu government against Madras HC decision directing it to establish an old age home in every district of the state.

* SC to hear plea of West Bengal government related to dispute in appointment of vice chancellors in different universities of the state.

* SC to hear a PIL seeking a fair and independent appointment process for the appointment of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

* SC to hear plea of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor against Delhi High Court order which refused to quash defamation proceedings against him for his alleged remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI MNL NB