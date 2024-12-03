Important matters listed before Supreme Court on Dec 3

Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 3: * SC to hear a batch of pleas challenging a 2023 law that provides for appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners by a panel excluding the chief justice of India * SC to hear plea seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against the daughter of deceased former Congress MP YS Vivekananda Reddy and a CBI official involved in the murder investigation * SC to hear pleas related to cheetah deaths at Kuno National Park * SC to hear contempt plea alleging defiance of court orders in tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area * SC to hear plea of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar challenging Income Tax department proceedings against him * SC to hear plea seeking direction to the Centre and states for providing free sanitary pads to every female child studying between Classes 6 and 12 and a separate toilet for females in all government-aided and residential schools. PTI MNL IJT IJT