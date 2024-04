Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Friday, April 26: *SC to pronounce its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

*SC to hear a plea filed by Tushar Gandhi seeking action against the school teacher, on whose behest a Muslim boy was slapped by his classmates.

*SC to hear batch of pleas of home buyers against delay in delivery of their homes by Unitech Ltd. PTI MNL RPA