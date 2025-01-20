Important matters listed before Supreme Court on January 20

Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Monday, January 20: * SC to hear plea by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging a Jharkhand HC order which rejected his petition to quash proceedings against him in a trial court in connection with a criminal complaint.

Advertisment

* SC to hear plea by death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the 1995 assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

* SC to hear plea filed by Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in a case related to 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

* SC to hear Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's mother's plea seeking her grandson's custody.

Advertisment

* SC to hear former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's plea seeking interim bail for campaigning.

* SC to hear plea by alleged middleman Christian Michel James seeking bail in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland 'scam'. PTI PKS ARI ARI