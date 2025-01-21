Important matters listed before Supreme Court on January 21

Important matters listed before Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 21: * SC to hear plea of non-believer Muslim woman seeking to be governed by succession law.

Advertisment

* SC to hear plea by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's plea seeking interim bail for campaigning.

* SC to hear plea by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a criminal case.

* SC to hear plea by Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara in Beant Singh murder case.

Advertisment

* SC to hear plea by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal challenging Delhi HC order refusing to quash a defamation case against them.

* SC to pronounce judgement on plea by Jharkhand govt challenging Jharkhand High Court's order quashing the FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari in the Deoghar Airport case. PTI PKS AS AS