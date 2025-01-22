Important matters listed before Supreme Court on January 22

Important matters listed before Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 22: * Mosque committee's plea challenging maintainability of cases related to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute at Mathura * Suo motu case related to alleged rape and murder of trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at Kolkata * Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's plea seeking interim bail for campaigning in Delhi polls * Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's plea against proceedings in defamation case lodged for his alleged remarks against PM Narendra Modi PTI PKS TIR TIR