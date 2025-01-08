Important matters listed before Supreme Court on January 8

Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 8: * SC to hear plea against Allahabad High Court order rejecting Muslim side plea challenging maintainability of 18 cases related to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura * SC to hear pleas seeking directions for curbing hate speeches * SC to hear batch of pleas related to refund of investors money by Sahara group * SC to hear plea of Suneetha Narreddy seeking cancellation of bail granted to ex-MP Avinash Reddy in 2019 murder case of Congress MP YS Vivekananda Reddy * SC to hear pleas related to rationalisation of pensions of retired high court judges * SC to hear plea seeking direction to Centre for grant of free ration to migrant labourers. PTI MNL MNL SZM SZM