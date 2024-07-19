Important matters listed before Supreme Court on July 19

Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on July 19: * SC to hear Plea of Andhra Pradesh government challenging grant of bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the present CM, in the skill development corporation scam case.

* Plea of Central Bureau of Investigation challenging the Allahabad High Court's order of his acquittal in the 2005-06 Nithari killings in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

* SC to hear Plea of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking transfer from Mandoli jail here to any other jail.