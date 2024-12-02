Important matters listed before Supreme Court on Monday

Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Monday (December 2): * SC to heart pleas related to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region * SC to hear plea filed by a Muslim organisation challenging demolition action by district administration of Gir-Somnath in Gujarat * SC to hear plea of former WB education minister Partha Chatterjee in money laundering case related to alleged job-for-cash scam * SC to hear plea of Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is sitting on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point to press for legal sanctity to MSP for farm produce * SC to hear a PIL challenging ECI's decision to increase the maximum number of voters per polling station from 1,200 to 1,500. PTI MNL IJT IJT
