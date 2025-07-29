Important matters listed before Supreme Court on Tuesday

Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday (Jul 29): * SC to hear presidential reference on assent withholding or reservation of Bills by the governor and the President of India.

* SC to hear suo motu case on summoning by probe agencies advocates who give legal opinion or represent parties during investigation of cases and related issues.

* SC to hear plea related to felling of trees in Aarey forests in Mumbai.

* SC to hear suo motu case on expeditious trial in cheque bounce cases.

* SC to hear plea seeking guidelines for enhancing women safety at workplace.