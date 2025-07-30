Important matters listed before Supreme Court on Wednesday

Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 30): * SC to hear plea of Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma challenging findings of an in-house inquiry panel report against him over the incident of cash discovery from his official residence.

* SC to hear pleas related to prosecution of Tamil Nadu former minister V Senthil Balaji.

* SC to hear plea of former Union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking stay of trial in land for job scam.

* SC to hear a batch of pleas alleging authorities used Israeli military grade spyware to snoop on various personalities including politicians, activists and journalists.

*SC to hear plea of NGO alleging Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) disbursed dubious loans to corporate entities.

* SC to hear appeals against acquittal of accused Surendra Koli in Nithari murder cases. PTI MNL MNL MNK MNK