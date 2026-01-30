Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Friday: * SC to hear bail pleas of accused in 2024 Pune Porsche car accident case.

* SC to hear plea of former IAS officer accused in Chhattisgarh liquor case.

* SC to pronounce judgement on a plea seeking direction to Centre to ensure free sanitary pads and separate toilets for girls in classes 6-12 in govt and aided schools.

* SC to hear plea of Reliance Industries against SEBI in case pertaining to the delayed disclosure of the investment by Facebook in RIL's subsidiary, Jio Platforms, in 2020. PTI MNL NSD NSD