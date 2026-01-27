Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday

Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on January 27, Tuesday: * SC to hear plea of acid attack survivor seeking expeditious trial against perpetrators.

* SC to hear plea related to improving safety on national highways and removal of encroachments on the roads.

* SC to hear pleas related to BCCI for direction to election of office-bearers whose term has come to an end.

* SC to hear pleas challenging the validity of Election Commission of India's decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and other states.

* SC to hear PIL seeking direction to establish safeguards against unreasonable interference by law enforcement agencies and create comprehensive guidelines for search and seizure of digital devices.