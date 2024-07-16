Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 16): * SC to hear batch of pleas against Marital rape including a plea of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) challenging the marital rape exception under the new criminal laws.

* SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of the matrimonial law provisions which empower courts to ask estranged spouses to "cohabit" to restore conjugal rights.

* SC to hear plea on the issue of cap imposed on admission of students in educational institutions claiming minority status.

* SC to hear suo motu case related to Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services (Recruitment and Service Conditions) Rules which exclude visually impaired candidates from seeking appointment in the State's judicial service.

* SC to hear plea by the WB govt against a high court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run and state-aided schools.