Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov 24

` Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday: * SC's five-judge constitution bench to hear issue related to criteria for determining seniority in the cadre of higher judicial services.

* SC to hear plea of Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara in Punjab chief minister Beant Singh assassination case. He seeks transfer from Tihar jail to a prison in Punjab.

* SC to hear pleas challenging Election Commission decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and other states of the country.

* SC to hear plea of social media star Elvish Yadav seeking quashing of case registered for illegally possessing snake venom.

* SC to hear suo motu case for policy to grant bail to under trial prisoners. PTI MNL VN VN